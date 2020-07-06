Parsons City Commissions consider fining business owners for not wearing a mask

PARSONS, Kan. — Business owners could be fined beginning next week for allowing unmasked customers into their buildings if a proposed ordinance is approved.

Parsons City Commissioners will consider approval of the ordinance during their regular meeting on Monday.

Unlike Governor Laura Kelly’s order, the ordinance would come with enforcement from the Parsons Police Department.

They would be able to issue citations to business owners with a fine of $50 per violation.

Businesses would have to post signs at their entrances notifying the public that masks must be worn inside, and they would be required to turn them away if they refuse.