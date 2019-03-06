Parsons city commissioners make changes to the town’s tobacco ordinance.
At Monday night’s meeting, commissioners repealed an ordinance adopted last year, commonly known as “Tobacco 21.” That ordinance prohibited businesses in parsons from selling tobacco products, like cigarettes and vaping devices, to anyone under the age of 21 with certain exceptions. Those exceptions grandfathered in anyone who turned 18 on or before April 3 of last year, and those serving in the military. Business leaders told commissioners the ordinance with the exemptions created problems with trying to determine who they could sell to. The new ordinance includes no exceptions, meaning anyone wanting to purchase tobacco or vaping products in parsons must be 21 or older.
Parsons Changing to Tobacco 21 Ordinance
