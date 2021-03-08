Parsons celebrates 150 years

PARSONS, Ks. — There was a sesquicentennial celebration Monday in Southeast Kansas. We spoke with the families who’ve called Parsons their home for generations.

Marilyn Smith, Parsons Resident, said, “Everybody was community built, everybody was friends with everybody.”

This was a major day for the city of Parsons 150 years ago.

Dave Mattox, Parsons Historian, said, “On March 8th, 1871, the very first lots were sold in Parsons at the KATY Freight Depot. They were looking for a junction point for the two KATY lines, and Parsons ending up being that junction.”

Bringing people people far and wide to work on creating the city. People like Stephen Miller’s great grandparents, who lived in the area before the city was even established, wanted to help create something great.

Dr. Stephen Miller, Parsons Resident, said, “They put their two story country farm house up on skids and had the mules pull them into town, and was one of the first rooming houses for the construction people who were building the other things in Parsons.”

The city grew and the railroad continued to provide employment for generations.

“My grandparents worked at the railroad, my grandpa cleaned out box cars, I had another grandpa who worked at the baggage clerk, my dad worked at the diesel shops in several different crafts, I worked in the diesel shops as a laborer, I was the second female to ever be hired as a laborer,” said Smith.

Creating a community of people who love their hometown, and giving the city reason to celebrate 150 years later.

“When people say ‘Why don’t you move to Lawrence where you have three little grandkids?’ I say, ‘No I rather live in Parsons.,” said Miller.