Parsons Area Community Foundation working to help non profits

PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Area Community Foundation is working to help non profit organizations in their community.

The foundation is accepting applications for their community grant. This is meant to help assist with non profit projects from schools, government and religious organizations and other non profit organization. It is available for any non profit entity in Parsons as well any up to 25 miles outside the city.

The deadline for the application is the end of January.

https://www.parsonsareacf.org/apply-for-a-grant.cfm