Parsons Area Community Foundation commits multi-year pledge to Labette Community Foundation

by: Deja Bickham

PARSONS, Ks. — Parsons Area Community Foundation commits a multi-year pledge to the Labette Community Foundation.

The Parsons Area Community Foundation has pledged $100,000 over the next five years to Labette Community College Foundation Pathways to the future capital campaign.

The donation will help get the LCC foundation closer to attaining a $500,000 challenge grant toward the construction of an athletic and wellness complex.

LCC must secure the remaining $715,955 in cash and pledge commitments by January 14th 2021 in order to receive the challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation.

