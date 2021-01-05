Parsons announces new city leaders

PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons City Commission announced their new set of city leaders.

Last night Tom Shaw and Leland Crooks were announced the new Mayor of Parsons and President of the board respectively. The Mayor of Parsons is decided by election every two years where the two highest vote getters are announced.

Prior to becoming the new Mayor, they would generally serve as the President of the Board of Parsons. Once they become Mayor, the next highest vote getter elected would take their spot as the President of the Board the following year.

As the most recently elected Mayor, Crooks should enter the position in 2022.