Parsons adds Pocket Park to Main Street

PARSONS, Ks. — It’s a tiny park between pre-existing buildings — a new way towns and cities around the country are adding life to their communities. This started off as inspiration from a group of friends.

Rod Landrum, SEK Point of Pride, said, They would go out and they would travel, they would bring ideas back and implement them in our town,

Then, that inspiration hit Rod Landrum and his wife as they were traveling to the East coast.

“We thought, here’s an idea.”

Once they returned to Parsons, they introduced the idea to Southeast Kansas Point of Pride. The city of Parsons is getting — what they call a Pocket Park — on Main Street. It all started with just one donation.

“Pam Cress, in memory of her late husband, Chuck Spellman, she donated a huge amount of money to get this going, from there it snowballed.”

In just two and a half months, Point of Pride has raised $50,000 with even local businesses donating their resources.

Callie Carpenter, Director of SEK Point of Pride, said, “As fast as we got all of our donors, as fast as everything has come together itself, the landscaping, the cement, everything just went so fast.”

Now, with only a few things left to go, SEK Point of Pride is making sure the park will be done in just two and a half weeks.

“The next steps are rocks, sod, a fountain in the middle, and then we’re almost done.”

While still making sure they celebrate the community that helped them make it.

“We’ve tried to keep all the money local, everything we’ve been spent local, and of course the donation from his time, and LCC our community college,” said Landrum.

A community coming together, to create something bigger than themselves.

“It’s a group effort and we’re excited to see this given to the city for perpetuity.”