PARSONS, Ks. — The city of Parsons is helping the community when it comes to the disposal of bulky items.

Bulk trash drop-off service will be offered on Saturday, May 1st and Saturday, May 8th from 7 a.m. to noon at the city’s tree dump site. All bulk trash items will be accepted, free of charge – televisions, furniture, appliances.

The city only requires a code enforcement letter or water bill.