Parson tours Watered Gardens

JOPLIN, Mo. — From homeless and hungry to a paycheck and a roof overhead – the success of a local program is getting some state level attention.

What is it?

Watered Gardens in Joplin is in the spotlight today.

They’re the focus of a tour by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

James Whitford, Watered Gardens, said, “The thing we kept coming back to was the importance of real relationships.”

Gretchen Bolander: One of the most important things James Whitford thinks Mike Parson needs to know about Watered Gardens.

“Not just feeding people, not just providing shelter for people but being involved in lives of people and developing relationships as a key factor in helping people get out of poverty.”

The Governor toured the shelter and meals operation, looking first at how it works.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, R, said, “Just really seeing the changes in life they made.”

But Parson is also evaluating its progress in transitioning the homeless and hungry into the workforce.

“The reality of it is that I think government is sometimes the problem and sometimes it’s best we get out of the way – then when you see facilities like this today and get to talk to some people who’s went to the program. More important, the ones who get out of here successful and they get in the workforce which is one of our main initiatives we have.”

Creating jobs and training workers have been top priorities for the administration, leading Governor Parson to highlight the success he sees at Watered Gardens.

“You come to this facility and you know they’ve got it right.”

Parson also met with clients who have used Watered Gardens services then went on to find jobs and housing of their own.

The Governor pointed to the more than 40,000 jobs created in the state last year.

We’ve got more on his economic initiatives below.

https://governor.mo.gov/press-releases/archive/governor-parson-commends-missouri-house-passage-fast-track-workforce