Parson stops in Jasper County to inspect local bridge deterioration

Matt Gieger is a bridge engineer with MODOT and he’s very familiar with the bridge over I-44 at mile marker 15 in Jasper County.

“Deterioration of the driving surface, many, many potholes that are a frequent maintenance nightmare that we’re having to patch on a sometimes weekly basis,” Geiger explained.

The good news? He’ll only have to do battle with this structure for that much longer–it’s one that’s scheduled for replacement in three more years.

“As it gets older and older, some bridges, you’re out every single week patching potholes just to keep the bridge drive-able,” Gieger added.

“We’re going to get to replace about 215 bridges across the state, really help the improvement in our infrastructure pieces all across the state, but that also frees up a lot of more money to do a lot more projects within the state,” explained Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “So, the three million initial investment we’re doing will probably have a net outcome of about one million dollars, one billion dollars in the next five years”

While 215 sounds like a lot of bridges, for every one that’s going to be replaced, State Senator Bill White says there are a whole lot more that need it, too.

“We don’t have enough revenue to fix the bridges that we need to fix in a good, timely fashion and we just keep getting further and further behind–the gasoline tax has,” said White.

Missouri has the seventh most amount of roads in the entire country, yet when it comes to funding those roads, the state ranks 48th.

And, White says don’t be surprised if the General Assembly in the upcoming session tries to put together another package to put before Missouri voters to increase that tax.