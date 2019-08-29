Parson reorganizes 4 state agencies

MISSOURI — Governor Parson has restructured four state agencies, something he’s calling a historic milestone for Missouri.

Many divisions of the Department of Economic Development have been divided up into other agencies. Workforce Development and Economic research are now both a part of the Department of Higher Education.

The division of energy is now a part of Natural Resources. Public Counsel and Public Service divisions are joining the Department of Commerce and Insurance. The Arts Council is now under the Office of Lieutenant Governor.

Many of the departments also saw name changes. Governor Parson says the reorganization should help grow the economy, add employers, and maintain a stable workforce