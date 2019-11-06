Parson launches grant program to bring high-speed internet to more Missouri communities

MISSOURI–Governor Mike Parson launches a new program to help connect more Missourians with high-speed internet.

Tuesday, the governor announced the start of the “Broadband Grant Program.” The goal is to help underserved communities invest in creating broadband infrastructure.

Businesses, non-profits, rural electric companies and other organizations can apply to receive a portion of the five million dollars of funding available. This will help with planning, permitting, installing and other aspects of getting quality internet up and running.

