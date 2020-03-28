Parson and staff discuss the addition of PPE during daily COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – MAY 29: Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson stated that the facility still had until Friday to comply with the state in order to renew the license. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and staff discussed the addition of personal protective equipment (PPE) and orders for more equipment.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, they have shipped more than 4,074 cases of masks, surgical gowns, gloves and other PPE items. On Thursday, March 26, the Missouri Strategic National Stockpile Warehouse shipped 39,000 N95 masks, 16,000 surgical gowns, 13,700 face shields and 5,600 surgical masks.

Yesterday, March 27, 148,000 N95 masks, 1,700 surgical gowns, 7,800 face shields and 58,200 surgical masks were shipped across the state. Also yesterday, orders were placed for over $15 million of PPE. They expect delivers of those items next Friday, April 3.

Gov. Parson posted on social media showing more shipments of PPE arriving this morning, March 28, and being shipped out:

PPE is being sent out today to fire fighters, law enforcement, & first responders across the state. STL County first responders came to Jefferson City to pick up some of their supplies. I’m so proud of how Missourians have pulled together to help in the face of this challenge. pic.twitter.com/qj4hO0TsfR — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 28, 2020

More PPE has arrived! At the warehouse this morning with @MoPublicSafety Director Sandy Karsten where surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, & other equipment is being rushed to healthcare facilities. Many Missourians are working hard to assist with the COVID-19 response. pic.twitter.com/KqImIBXsZZ — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 28, 2020

