Parole Violation Arrest Leads to Firearms and Methamphetamine Seizure

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks.–A parole violation arrest ends with the seizure of multiple firearms and methamphetamine’s in Baxter Springs this morning.

Officers were dispatched to Casey’s General Store around 11:30 A.M. for a report of a criminal threat.

The suspect was identified as Shawn Tallant.

Officers set up a perimeter around the 31-year-old man’s last known

address, and took him into custody for a parole violation.

Upon further investigation firearms and meth were located in the premises.

Tallant is being held at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office with multiple felony charges pending.