GROVE, Okla. —

Flood waters around portions of the City of Grove are starting to recede from this weekend’s storms.

Including Grove Springs Park, located on the north side of town. Flood waters currently submerge playground equipment and the park’s pavilion. Boat ramps around Wolf Creek Park are also underwater.

Most city streets that were hit with flash flooding are now passable.

City officials also report at least two water rescues took place on Sunday within the city limits.