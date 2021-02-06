Park in Neosho making changes

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho community might notice some changes to Big Spring Park.

The city has been planning to add a new restroom at the park since September 2019.

Recently, city officials were able to secure funds through the Abdot Trust.

There are currently two restrooms at Big Spring, but they are dated and don’t have any heating.

The new addition will be a single unisex restroom on one side of the park that will have electricity and keep it open year-round.

Clint Dalbom Parks Director, says, “I think it’s a very positive thing, the Neosho Parks Department has a dedicated sales tax that supports the parks and there’s a lot of things we can do.”

The restroom will be west of the trout pound and will be installed within the next few months.