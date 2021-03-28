DIAMOND, Mo. — Local park guides host an educational opportunity for hikers on what it was like going to school in segregated America for one historic man.

Park guides from the George Washington Carver National Monument talked about the difficulties Carver went through to get an education.

During that time he stayed with Mariah Watkins in Neosho and learned about plants and herbs.

Later on he made his way to Iowa to become the first black student and faculty member at Iowa State University.

Valerie Baldwin Park Guide, says, “Just if we think about how easy it is, for us to get an education now, it’s kind of interesting to see just how much different it was. And so it’s kind of a good way to. i hope for people to really appreciate education for how important it is in our lives.”

Every weekend will have different outdoor programs hikers can attend.