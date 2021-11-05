Parent company of a Joplin business sold to Canadian company

JOPLIN, Mo. — The parent company of a Joplin business has been sold to a Canadian based company.

Boyd Metals operates service centers in Fort Smith, Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Tyler Texas and Joplin. That company has been purchased by Ontario-based Russel Metals.

Vice President and General Manager Audie Dennis says it should be a seamless transition, as all 55 employees are expected to stay on. And he says it could lead to bigger and better things in the future.

“Russel is a 4-billion-dollar-plus company so we’ll have access to resources we’ve not previously had access to, so hopefully we can use that to not only improve our existing facilities and expand those which would lead to more employees but also growth opportunities in other areas,” said Audie Dennis, Boyd Metals, V.P., General Manager.

The Joplin company opened it’s doors in back in 1995 and will retain the Boyd name.