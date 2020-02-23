Parade of Fools marches down Fayetteville square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Mardi Gras is here and with it comes the annual Parade of Fools Saturday celebration.

The Parade of Fools is a family-friendly event that begins in the Fayetteville square and travels down Dickson Street, finally ending in the Walton Arts Center parking lot at the Dickson/West Street intersection.

“This event brings thousands of people out for the costumes, floats, and beads,” said Lee Ann Kendrick, event organizer. “The creativity on display is truly amazing, and a portion of all sponsorships are given to a local charity.”

In addition to the parade and unique floats, each year there is an honored Grand Marshal.

However this year there were two that earned the nomination, Peter Lane of the Walton Arts Center and his wife, Barbara Putman of the Community Creative Center.

The parade sponsors a chosen charity each year, this year’s being 7Hills Homeless Center. At the conclusion of the parade, a check was donated to the center in the WAC parking lot.