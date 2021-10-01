Panera Bread kicks off “Pink Ribbon Bagel Campaign,” where proceeds will be donated to the Hope 4 You foundation

JOPLIN, Mo. — The month of October has kicked off to a tasty start.

Panera Bread cut the ribbon on the month-long “Pink Ribbon Bagel Campaign” today.

25 cents of every pink ribbon bagel sold this month will be donated to “Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.”

Then, on October 15th only — 100-percent of pink ribbon bagel proceeds goes to the organization.

In turn, that money is used to help uninsured and under-insured women in the four states get the mammograms and screenings they need to potentially save their life. In fact, both Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin mammogram funds received 6,000 dollars each from the Hope 4 You organization.

“The biggest thing for awareness is that we get women to go ahead and get their preventative mammograms. Because, as we know, and as I know, the only reason I’m standing here today is because I was fortunate enough to have a mammogram that offered me early enough detection to allow me to get the care that I needed,” said Mary Van Galen, Hope 4 You Board Member & Bagel Chair.

“As a cancer survivor, early detection is the key. So, this is very important because the more money that’s raised, the more mammograms we can do,” said Sharon Clark, Hope 4 You Board President.

This year marks the 20th year for the Pink Ribbon Bagel Campaign, nationwide. They’re made in the form of a ribbon, featuring cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar.

If you’d like to make a general donation to Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation, or order some bagels, we’ve got the link to the website here, and order form here.