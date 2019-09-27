Panera begins annual pink ribbon bagel sales to benefit Hope4You

During October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Panera Bread will be selling their famous pink ribbon bagels. Twenty-five cents from each pink ribbon bagel sold will benefit the Hope4You Breast Cancer Foundation.

Bagel chairperson, and breast cancer survivor, Michelle Woods says the bagel campaign provides screening for women who can’t afford it on their own.

“It’s one of our major fundraisers of the year and what we do with those funds is we give those funds over to the area hospitals so that they can provide mammograms and ultrasounds to women that are under-insured or uninsured within our communities,” Woods explained.

On October 18th, all proceeds from the sale of pink ribbon bagels will be donated to Hope4You.