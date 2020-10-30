Pandemic making collecting donations more difficult for local breast cancer foundation

JOPLIN, Mo. — A foundation helping women fight breast cancer is struggling during the pandemic.

Sharon Clark, President Of Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation, said, “I don’t want anymore victims. I want all of us to be survivors.”

Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation is collecting money to make sure no woman goes without important screenings.

“Early detection is the key and again there is help out there for people who think i have no where to turn to because of my financial situation. And its just important to me because my goal is to make us all survivors and not victims.”

The foundation says the pandemic is making it harder to collect donations because they’ve had to cancel events. Everything they collect goes to seven local hospitals in the four state area to help women get mammograms.

Whit Sanders, Director of Breast Center at Mercy Hospital Joplin, said, “The funds donated by Hope 4 You really help women who are uninsured or underinsured in getting screening and diagnostic mammograms.

Since 2007 Hope 4 You has donated $500,000 to local hospitals. They also offers a support group for those battling cancer.

“Once a quarter we have survivors get together and several of them have said if it had not been for help they don’t know what they would have done,” said Clark

Right now Panera Bread in Joplin is also helping them by giving a portion of their pink ribbon bagel proceeds to the foundation. You can buy the bagels until Saturday.