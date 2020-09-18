Pandemic causing mental health issues for many

KANSAS — The pandemic is causing mental health issues for many people. Health experts worry anxiety and depression are increasing during the crisis. They say the problem could be amplified because of other events in the country.

Kyle Kessler, Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas, said, “You throw in racial injustice and the elections, and there are issues around the country, and weather related issues in the South, wildfires in the West, and there’s a reason for a lot of anxiety and depression, and people’s worries are triggered, and some of their mental health issues are sort of brought to the forefront.”

The government encourages people to take breaks from the news and social media. You should also take care of your body by eating healthy, exercising regularly, and getting plenty of sleep.