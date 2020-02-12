Pair pleads not guilty in Confederate statue vandalism

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KWNA) — Two people who were arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Confederate statue in the Bentonville square pleaded not guilty.

Jeremy Ordaz, 41, of Bella Vista and Laura Hammarstrom, 45, of Bentonville were each charged with felony criminal mischief relating back to an incident in the square on September 22nd.

According to affidavits, on the night of the 22nd police responded to an unusual crowd gathering around the statue late at night where they subsequently found a damaged statue and Laura Hammarstrom standing near the statue.

Hammarstrom told police that she was trying to tear down the statue as she works on the square and has to see the statue every day.

Police were then told that Jeremy Ordaz climbed the statue and broke the Confederate soldier’s rifle with a hammer.

A company estimated that the damage caused to the statue will take anywhere from $12,000 to $16,000 to repair.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation Director David Wright says that the statue has not been repaired at this time.

