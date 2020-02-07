Pair charged with holding woman captive and sexually assaulting her

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man and a woman from Kansas City have each been charged with kidnapping in a case involving another woman who told investigators she was held captive, restrained with zip ties and a dog leash and sexually assaulted at a home in southwest Springfield.

Tiffany Lentz, 33, is charged with kidnapping, assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Nicholas Madrid, 37, is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, the alleged victim told police she was held captive in the home on West Sylvania after hearing Lentz tell others she would force the victim to sell her body to pay a debt.

The victim said she was trapped in the house, held with zip ties around her wrists and forced to ingest an unknown medication, after which she felt drowsy and fell asleep.

She said she was taken to another residence where a man identified as Madrid repeatedly raped and assaulted her. She said the man “played a choking game” on her and restrained her with a dog leash and silver chain. She told investigators she escaped from the home through a second-story window and ran to a nearby house where police contacted her.

Both of the accused are being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

Madrid is to appear in court on February 11 and Lentz on February 13. They each also have scheduled court appearances set for March 5.