Pair arrested in attempted burglary near Scammon

The press release from the responding agencies is provided below. One of the suspects had previously been convicted of Attempted Intentional 2nd Degree Murder in Crawford County.

PRESS RELEASE: Duo Arrested, Facing Burglary and Meth Charges

A Crawford County man and Bourbon County woman are in custody after deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress near Scammon on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the suspected burglary southwest of Scammon just before 5:00 p.m. and discovered 34 year-old Carl Thomas Powell of Pittsburg and Nictoria Michelle Hill, 27, of Fort Scott, still at the home.

“When the deputies arrived on scene, the suspects were still there and had allegedly forced their way into the home and loaded numerous items, including electronics, into their vehicle,” according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Although Powell, who was previously convicted of Attempted Intentional 2nd Degree Murder in Crawford County, was armed with two large knives, both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Powell is being held in the Cherokee County Jail in lieu of $10,000.00 bond on allegations of Residential Burglary, Theft, Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hill’s bond has been set at $6,000.00 on suspicion of Residential Burglary and Theft.

“This is an excellent example of how neighbors watching out for one another and contacting law enforcement when they see something suspicious, can help thwart crime in our community,” concluded Sheriff Groves.