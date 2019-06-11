Paintball fans come to Northeast Oklahoma for an annual event

Paintball fans from all over the U.S. are converging on Northeast Oklahoma this week.

D-Day Adventure Park near Wyandotte is hosting its 22nd annual paintball event named in honor of the World War II Normandy Beach landing.

As many as 4,000 players from all over the country take part in the week long scenario paintball event. Many participants camp on the 600 acre facility or stay in hotel rooms in Oklahoma and Missouri. It takes Justin Buntrock about 11 hours to drive to the park from his home in Wisconsin, but he says it’s worth the trip.

“It comes down to one thing, it’s all about family, you get down here with a bunch of guys, you camp, you have a good time, and you get to play paintball too, you know, it’s a vacation inside a vacation,” says Justin Buntrock, Wisconsin resident.

This is Buntrock’s 7th year to participate. In addition to hotel rooms, the event is a boom for area restaurants and convenience stores.





