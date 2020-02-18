Ozzy Osbourne cancels entire 2020 tour, including KC Sprint Center show, amid health concerns

(WDAF) — Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his entire 2020 tour due to health concerns, reports say.

“The Prince of Darkness” was scheduled to play at Sprint Center on June 26, but a spokeswoman confirmed that the show was canceled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

The June show had also been rescheduled from 2019 after the legendary rocker sought treatment for pneumonia.

Ozzy recently announced that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

His new album, “Ordinary Man” is scheduled to be released Feb. 21.