Ozarks Food Harvest receives high rating for ninth year in a row

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local food bank receives the highest possible rating a charity can get.

Ozarks Food Harvest has earned a four-star rating by Charity Navigator for strong finances, accountability, and transparency. It’s the ninth year in a row the organization has received the honor. Only 4% of more than 9,000 charities have accomplished that feat.

The food bank’s President and CEO says 96 cents of every dollar goes towards food distribution. And, the group provided 22-million meals last fiscal year — a record year for the organization — largely due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Ozarks Food Harvest serves more than 261,000 unduplicated people each year in 28 counties throughout Southwest Missouri and the Ozarks. They deliver food to places like Crosslines, the Salvation Army, and the Area Agency on Aging.