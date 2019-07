An organization that helps provide for the food insecure throughout Southwest Missouri needs your help to meet a goal.

Ozarks Food Harvest is kicking off it’s “Fight Hunger Faster” match promotion. The organization wants to raise $10 thousand dollars so a company called Dairiconcepts will match every donation up to $10 thousand dollars. The food bank serves 261 thousand individuals each year in 28 counties throughout the Missouri Ozarks.

If you’d like to donate to that cause, click here.