Ozarks Food Harvest highlighted for outstanding community service

A Southwest Missouri food bank is highlighting a top rating from a charity review site.

“Charity Navigator” awarded Ozarks Food Harvest a four-star rating for its operations. That is the highest possible rating, one that only four percent of the charities listed achieve.

Workers point out that reinforces what donors can expect when they give money to help any of the hundreds of food pantries and soup kitchens associated with Ozarks Food Harvest.

“We can see from those numbers, as our warehouse and our operation has gotten better – that is directly translated to benefits across the Jasper County area,” explained Jordan Browning with Ozarks Food Harvest.

