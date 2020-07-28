Ozarks Food Harvest delivers record number of meals

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri organization has delivered more free food shipments in the last year than ever before.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Missouri-based organization says Ozarks Food Harvest delivered 22 million meals from July 2019 to June of 2020, making it the largest year-to-year increase in the organization’s 37 year history.

That amounts to a 20% increase over that time period.

The increase was necessary as a result of the coronavirus.

That means drivers like Kurtis Steinman put in a lot of miles criss crossing Southwest Missouri.

Kurtis Steinman, Ozarks Food Harvest Route Driver, said, “All the way from Neosho and Seneca all the way over to on the east side like West Plains, and so we cover quite a bit of territory and all the way up towards Oceola in that area up north of here, so Nevada and those fine places as well.”

Steinman brought loads of free food shipments to Region Ten Area Agency on Aging locations last week including in Carl Junction.