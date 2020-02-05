Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team looking to add body cameras

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local task force is looking to add body cameras for officers to use.

The Jasper County Commission reviewed bids to buy four of the body cameras similar to those already in use at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

They’re for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, which has not used the technology in the past and is looking to add cameras for those situations where they can be used.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said, “They are in contact with the public whenever we, they serve search warrants and that kind of thing. So and in some cases there would be some clandestine kinds of activities that they want to record and they’ll have the ability to do that now.”

The bid for the project was awarded to the company Digital Ally, the same company currently used by the Webb City Police Department.