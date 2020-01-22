Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team 2019 statistics

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team stats are in for the 2019 year.

Last year, ODET Detectives seized 66,348 grams of methamphetamine, which is approximately 146 lbs. with a street value of $700,800. ODET detectives seized 1,972 grams of heroin, served 92 Search Warrants and arrested 105 suspects for possession of methamphetamine.

ODET detectives seized 150 firearms and arrested 212 fugitives on outstanding warrants.

These numbers are from January 1st 2019 through December 31 2019.

The Team’s primary function is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations; some of which are directly connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.

ODET is made up of eight detectives that cover five counties in Missouri: Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, and Barry. If you have drug information that could be helpful for ODET, you can reach them at (417)-624-9365 or by calling your local agency.