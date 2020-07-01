Ozark Hunger Relief helps out local police department

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit organization helps out a local police department.

Ozark Hunger Relief is a non-profit that dedicates to helping feed children and home-bound elderly.

Goody bags that includes a blanket and snacks were donated to the Prairie Grove Police Department to be given out to children in emergency situations.

Salvador Lopez who is the Director of Ozark Hunger Relief said the items can calm kids down during a stressful situation.

“I got the idea from a house fire we went to. My neighbor’s house burned down and I took all this kind of stuff over to the kids they had three kids there. As soon as I gave them a jacket and or blanket and something to drink and eat they calmed down immediately,” Lopez said.

Lopez said 15 goody bags were given to the department.