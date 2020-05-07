Ozark Drug Enforcement Team releases numbers from a busy 2019

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri drug task force had a busy year in 2019 – seeing big jumps in both drugs and money seized.

Methamphetamine topped the list for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team – with more than 146 pounds seized last year.

Detectives also confiscated cocaine, heroine, and prescription medication.

The total doubles what they saw in 2018.

Cash seizures grew even more, increasing from about $50,000 in 2018 to $160,000 last year.

CPD Chief Greg Dagnan, said, “We have a very experienced drug task force – there’s a lot of folks in there that have been doing it a very long time. And they’re kind of more playing the long game, looking more at drug trafficking nd looking more at like who are the bigger dealers.”

2019 also saw 92 search warrants and 121 drug arrests.

Another 212 fugitives were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

ODET detectives also seized 150 firearms last year.