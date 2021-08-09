Ozark Christian College will be offering a Master’s Degree in Biblical Ministry next year

JOPLIN, MO – By this time next year, Ozark Christian College in Joplin will offer a first for students.

The college will begin offering a Master’s Degree in Biblical Ministry beginning in the fall of 2022.

Furthermore, it will be the first school in the country to offer the degree.

Officials say it’s been in the works for close to a decade.

They hope the new option will help in the recruitment and retainment of students.

“We actually have tracks set up inside the Master’s program for our current under grad population that they definitely have channels where they can stay here for more than just the four years traditionally up but really the Master’s is built to serve more than just our under grads but people that are currently serving.” Says Shane J. Wood, OCC Graduate Studies Dean.

The degree will also be available for students online.