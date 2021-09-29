Ozark Christian College raising funds for new graduate program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Christian College is raising funds to launch a new graduate program.

OCC is raising five point nine million dollars for its “Ready To Go Program”. The campaign will launch a new grad program, underwrite need based grants and help renovate two campus dorms.

Over the past 77 years, OCC has trained more than 15 thousand men and women for Christian service.

“We saw amongst our constituents the desire to further their education. We saw a number of students who had had a different degree in an undergrad program and want to study ministry. We found that that is our mission our niche for students to expand their training for ministry,” said Jim Dalrymple, Executive Vice President Of College Advancement.

Donors have committed four point eight million dollars for the campaign and they are still looking for funding.

If you would like to donate to the program, click here.