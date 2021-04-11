JOPLIN, Mo. — As the saying goes “The show must go on.” for one local college. It’s giving students an opportunity to test their movie-making skills.

The “Ozark Christian College Art Collective” is challenging students to express their creativity in writing, performing, shooting and editing a three-to-five minute film for this year’s 48-hour film festival.

15 OCC students and alumni are working in sets of four teams for 48 hours to film the randomly assigned topic and use what they learned in class.

The main goal is to work together as a team.

Matt Stafford Director of Worship and Creative Arts, says, “Yeah! That’s one of the best ways to learn of course is just to do it and and we’ve had students do this as a freshmen and you know they don’t think they do a very good job but then they come back the next year they’re even better and the next year even better so this is one of those things you learn by doing and we’re always excited to do this.”

The event will conclude with film screenings and an awards show at 7 P.M. on Monday, April 12.

The public is welcome to attend.