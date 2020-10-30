Ozark Center using new method to calm agitated or stressed patients

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Center’s urgent mental and behavioral clinics are finding new ways to relax their patients.

Stephen McCullough, Urgent Behavioral Director, “We want people to be as comfortable as possible in our facility because we are working with individuals that have a urgent behavioral health need.”

Ozark Center recently started using ambient sound machines to help agitated or stressed patients relax.

“We try to remove any kind of barrier and part of that is removing any glass that could be between the work area and with the patient area and with that we try to minimize sound carrying so we do utilize sound emitters that add a little bit of white noise into the background so that it’s a little soothing for the individuals sitting in the lobby.”

The sound is played throughout the entire center to create a relaxing, positive, and safe feeling for their patients while they wait.

“They have been very favorable at first when you walk in the building it seems a little noisy particular if you’re not used to it but they seem to acclimate very well and it becomes very soothing.”

Even with the ambient sounds, nurses are always there to help patients if they can’t relax right away.

Tina Fore, Clinical Nurse, said, “I think the number one thing is the patient trusting me. Okay that will immediately I believe calms them down that they can trust me. So it definitely has to do with my body language as well as my voice and letting them know what I’m going to do prior to doing it.”

The center isn’t the only building Freeman Health System has installed the machines in. They’re also in other buildings with the health system.