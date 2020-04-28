Ozark Center Receives $2 Million Federal Grant

JOPLIN, Mo — Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, is one of five certified community behavioral health clinics sharing in $14 million dollars from the Department of Health and Human Services in support of mental health and addiction services.

“We appreciate the support of such critical services as many struggle with the emotional toll of COVID-19,” says Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker.

“We’re seeing a marked increase in telehealth counseling sessions,” says Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center Chief Administrative Officer. “And we know that we can anticipate an increase in the need for all services for up to three years after this time of crisis, as was the case after the Joplin tornado.”

United States Senator Roy Blunt announced the grant allocation saying, “The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recently reported nearly a 900% increase in the number of calls to its crisis hotline over this time last year. Isolation, anxiety, economic uncertainty and limits on in-person counseling have created the perfect storm for an unprecedented – and potentially deadly – me