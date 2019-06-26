Ozark Center New Directions hosts upcoming event on alcohol and drug use

JOPLIN, Mo. —

According to the national survey on drug use and health, nearly 20 million Americans battled a substance abuse disorder during 2017. And many of them struggled with both alcohol and drug use.

That’s why Ozark Center New Directions is hosting an upcoming event to discuss why this has become such a big problem and what can be done to help addicts. Nathan Honeycutt says the event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about how hard it is to overcome addiction.

“It’s intended to be able to help families better understand addiction, to better be able to work to help family members that are struggling with addiction, to gain some better insight in ways to help other people.” Nathan Honeycutt, New Directions Counselor

The event is free of charge and scheduled for this Thursday night, June 27th, at New Directions at 305 Virginia Avenue, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

For more information, call 417-347-7730.