Ozark Center helping Veterans with Integration Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — As America recognizes veterans across the nation — the Ozark Center in Joplin wants vets in our area to know there’s help if they need it.

It’s called the Veteran Integration Program. It helps them find jobs and get mental health help after serving. Staff at the center have special training to address the challenges military service members experience.

Staff will partner with veterans and their family to connect them with programs and providers in the Ozark Center. They have counseling, medication management, employment services, and more.

Roger Koch, Military Liaison, said, “It’s sad that it has to be that we have so many people come in, in a way but it’s great because it is a outlet for veterans and so many times people didn’t have outlets for veterans to go to specifically for mental health or anything.”

If you would like more information about VIP follow the link below.