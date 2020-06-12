Ozark Center gets grant to help keep convicts from returning to prison

JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping convicts from returning to prison once they’ve been released is the goal of a grant awarded to the Ozark Center.

The mental health group has received a four million dollar federal grant to start a new program called “Recovery Up”.

The program will allow Ozark Center to work with men and women with serious or reoccurring mental health issues that put them at an increased risk of ending back up in jail.

The grant money will allow for the treatment of 25 adults, ages 18 and up to receive treatment and allow them to remain in their community and their homes.

The recovery up program will be a partnership between Ozark Center, Jasper County Courts, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis Institute of Mental Health.