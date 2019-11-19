Ozark Center expanding in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Mental health issues are in the spotlight as a clinic in Barton County expands.

The new and improved Ozark Center Clinic in Lamar.

New staff and remodeling offices mean more help is now available for local patients. Ozark Center has been operating out of the office for a number of years working on substance abuse issues.

The clinic will now expand on that to cover more medical and psychiatric services.

There’s also adult mental health counseling, as well as assistance for children, adolescents and families.

Patient Darrell Beetler is excited to see the change.

“The need is here, so bad. I wouldn’t be able to do this if they weren’t here. And I would say there’s a lot of other people in the same boat I am.”

State Representative Ann Kelley spoke at the ribbon cutting, pointing out that many patients had to travel to Joplin for services in the past.

Ozark Center has both hired additional workers on-site and will use telehealth technology to consult with specialists.

The Lamar Clinic is just two blocks west of the courthouse square on 11th street.