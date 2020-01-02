Ozark Center & Downstream partner for autism education event

Joplin, Mo. – One in 59 children is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. “There needs to be a lot more emphasis on what a child can do instead of what they cannot do,” says Dr. Temple Grandin. She was the first person to speak out about living with autism and the featured speaker January 9, 2020, at Winter Lodge – an education event presented by the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism and Downstream Casino.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Grandin come speak to members of our community about autism across the lifespan,” said Kristy Parker, Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism Clinical Director. “People with autism and their family members have the opportunity to not only hear Dr. Grandin’s story of success, but also to envision how they might make their career and personal goals a reality.”

Tickets are on sale now for the dinner event, Winter Lodge, which intends to educate the community and advocate for the goals of persons on the autism spectrum. It will be held at Downstream’s Pavilion event center and is open to the public. Doors open for social hour at 5:45pm, with dinner at 6:45pm, at which time Dr. Grandin will speak.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of a good teacher,” says Dr. Grandin. A professor of animal science at Colorado State University and established author of numerous books on the subject of autism, Dr. Grandin was the subject of an Emmy- and Golden Globe- winning semi-biographical film Temple Grandin.

“Dr. Grandin is a tremendous success story and a dear friend,” said Quapaw Nation and Downstream Chairman John L. Berrey. “Her work in animal science has guided our practices and methods in our cattle and bison herds and in our meat processing facility. The Leffen Center does fantastic work in our community for people with autism and their families – and we have supported them for many years.”

Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism offers gold-standard diagnostic, treatment and education services for individuals with autism spectrum disorders. Developed in consultation with the Cleveland Clinic Autism Consulting Group, Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism is one of only a few treatment centers of its caliber. The center consistently demonstrates excellent outcomes regarding progress in communication, learning and social development and meaningful behavior.

(Freeman Health System press release)