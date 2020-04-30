Ozark Center awarded seven figure grant

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ozark Center is being awarded a 7-figure grant to build a brand-new facility.

The grant is from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration to build an Urgent Behavioral Health Care Center.

Money will span over two years with $2 million being distributed each year for a total of $4 million.

The center will be integrated with medical and behavioral health care, with 12 to 15 medical and psychiatric health care providers will be on-site.

Ozark Center staff say the timing of this grant is good because these services are needed.

Vicky Mieseler, Chief Administrative Officer, Ozark Center, said, “Our goal is to create this urgent care for behavioral health that will help reduce the number of patients that are in emergency departments, that are having to be boarded, maybe even have a reduction of admissions to psychiatric units because we can provide alternative care for those people.”

The clinic will be located behind Health Essentials on 32nd Street.

It will be open seven days a week.