Ozark Center attacking addiction on multiple fronts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some opioid treatment plans only center around therapy, while others only involve the use of a prescription medication to help get addicts past withdrawal symptoms.

But what if you combined both approaches?

Michael Dobson got hooked on opioids after a leg injury he suffered his freshman year playing football at Joplin High School.

In fact, at one point, like many addicts he even ended up on the streets.

Michael Dobson, Ozark Center Client, said, “The focus more on groups and counseling and trying to make you a better person, heal those wounds that have kept you using in the past”

He’s talking about the Ozark Center OBOT Clinic which stands for office Based Opioid Treatment Program, a comprehensive approach that uses both medication to help with withdrawal as well as counseling to work on the underlying cause for addiction in the first place.

He says having a reformed addict as part of his treatment team made all the difference in the world.

“To have someone who is has been all the way on the other side of addiction and came a complete 180 full circle, you just can’t put it in words, at least I can’t.”

Ronda Reed, Ozark Center Client, said, “A lot of us have become really close because we can share with each other our stories and we know what each other is going through”

That same holistic approach has made all the difference for Ronda Reed.

Ronda Reed, Ozark Center Client, said, “I used to be so ashamed of my disease, but now I’m open, I talk to my children about it also, it’s very important for me to talk to them about it as well.”

While Ozark Center doesn’t provide housing for program participants who may be homeless, they can refer them to other community organizations that can.