Overview of Pres. Trump’s speech: Operation Warp Speed, Covid-19 vaccine

“Who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell."

On Friday afternoon, President Trump made his first public comments since AP declared Joe Biden the president-elect. Trump spoke about Operation Warp Speed, the Covid-19 vaccine and more.

“The past nine months, my administration has initiated the single greatest mobilization in U.S. history: pioneering, developing and manufacturing therapies and vaccines in record time,” Trump said to open his speech.

Trump claimed that because of Operation Warp Speed, the “China virus vaccine is more than 90% effective.”

“This is five times faster than the fastest prior vaccine development in history,” he said.

Trump claimed that the vaccine will be free of charge and that three other vaccines are in the final stages of trial, arriving in a few weeks.

Frontline workers, the elderly and high-risk Americans will be treated first, claims Trump.

By distributing the vaccine to the elderly first, it will “allow seniors to reclaim their golden years,” he said. “We continue to spare no expense to protect the elderly and the vulnerable.”

“Over 99.98% of those under the age of 50 make a full and quick recovery,” he said.

As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the general public, with the “exception of places like New York state” until they have “authorization to do so,” claims Trump.

“We can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately,” he said.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump claimed that the U.S. has the “lowest case fatality rates in the world”. He mentioned that critical investments in therapies have “helped reduce the mortality rate by 85%,” mentioning antiviral medication Remdesivir.

Trump said that every state that has requested PPE (personal protective equipment) from the federal government has received it. He went on to say that everyone who needs a ventilator has received one: “every single request has been immediately filled.” Trump claims that now, the U.S. is helping fill the need of ventilators across the world.

Trump also mentioned that the economy is doing well.

“Our economy is rebounding far beyond any expectations,” said Trump, claiming that the stock market is up almost 400 points.

Trump claimed that over 13 million jobs have been created in the last 6 months and that the unemployment rate has been slashed by more than half.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” said Trump, mentioning that a lockdown would be a “terrible thing.”

Trump said that hopefully the future administration will not go into a lockdown.

“Who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell,” he said.

To watch the full speech including guest speakers, visit our Facebook post.