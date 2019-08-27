Overloaded generator causes Joplin house fire

An overloaded generator is being blamed for an early afternoon house fire in Joplin.

Joplin fire crews responded to a home at 603 South Monroe just after 12:30 on Monday.

Once on scene, fire fighters found a one-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the back porch.

One person was at home at the time of the fire.

Authorities say there were no utilities at the residence and the Fire Marshall determined that an overloaded generator was the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.